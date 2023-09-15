News Advertising
Gurjit Degun
1 day ago

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann

The move does not impact regional relationships.

Ikea: has worked with McCann Spain since 2014 (Image credit: GettyImages, NurPhoto)
Ingka Group, the owner of home retailer Ikea, has awarded its global ad account to McCann after a competitive pitch process.

The account will be run out of McCann Spain, which also works on the regional account, and will span all 31 countries that Ingka Group operates in.

Ingka's marketing teams previously worked with a number of agencies and the brand wants to streamline this process.

In a statement, the company said that the new approach allows for "simplified and impactful processes that supports creative quality".

The retailer added that it wants to "strengthen the Ikea brand globally" and for its international marketing to connect with all demographics such as culture and age with a consistent message.

McCann begins working on the business immediately and its first work is due to be released in spring next year.

The agency's Spainish office has been working with Ikea since 2014. Its work includes "Trapped in the 90s" – a reality show with six contestants living in a house before the launch of Ikea.

A series of eight episodes showed the people gradually getting a hold of Ikea items and how it changed their living situation.

The campaign won Graphite and Wood Pencils at D&AD and a silver Cannes Lion.

Gabriel Ladaria, Ikea Spain's marketing director, said: "We are very excited that McCann has been finally chosen as winner, with us as the operating team. It makes us proud and serves as an acknowledgment for the work that has been carried out for the Ikea brand in Spain for years now."

The move does not impact Ikea's other regional relationships and the business continues to work with Mother London in the UK. In Southeast Asia, Ikea works with TBWA Singapore. 

Daryl Lee, global chief executive of McCann Worldgroup and McCann, added: "We are humbled and excited to be appointed as Ikea's first global brand marketing partner. Ikea's vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, based on universal truths, is perfectly aligned with our global philosophy of 'Truth Well Told'.

"Our teams that collaborated around the world, brilliantly led by McCann Spain, cannot wait to launch an enduring brand platform that resonates globally and further builds Ikea's leadership position in every market."

Ikea began as a mail order company in Sweden in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, who was 17 at the time. It was part of the flat-pack furniture movement.

Source:
Campaign UK
