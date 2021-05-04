Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

Havas Media Group India finished the year 2020 as leaders in terms of new business wins among media agencies.

In the video above, we speak with Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India. They discuss how the agency that wasn't being invited to pitches a couple of years ago went about this journey in a year that saw many changes.

Also discussed were acquisitions, the return of talent (that left for other industries) to the advertising industry as those industries face cost-cutting, the return of the out-of-home industry, diversity and more...