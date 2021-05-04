Advertising Media News
Raahil Chopra
4 hours ago

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Havas Media Group India finished the year 2020 as leaders in terms of new business wins among media agencies. 

In the video above, we speak with Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India. They discuss how the agency that wasn't being invited to pitches a couple of years ago went about this journey in a year that saw many changes.

Also discussed were acquisitions, the return of talent (that left for other industries) to the advertising industry as those industries face cost-cutting, the return of the out-of-home industry, diversity and more...

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Media
Aug 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland

Havas Group acquires BD Australia
Marketing
Mar 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Havas Group acquires BD Australia

Havas acquires India-based health agency Sorento
Marketing
May 25, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Havas acquires India-based health agency Sorento

Havas recovery continues with return to growth in sight
Digital
Apr 25, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

Havas recovery continues with return to growth in sight

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.

Marketers in APAC are not ready for the privacy-first, post-cookie world
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketers in APAC are not ready for the privacy-firs...

Today at Campaign360, Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the WFA reveal exclusive research findings on brand, publisher and agency readiness for a new privacy-first world in APAC.