merger

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
12 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger

Sources say it was always WPP's intention that Grey and AKQA brands would co-exist 'for some time'.

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Jul 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam

Purchase launches iProspect in the market.

Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
Apr 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'

The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.

The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Oct 1, 2018
Omar Oakes

The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R

Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.

Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Sep 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger

Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.

WE Communications merges with Avian Media
Mar 27, 2018
Faaez Samadi

WE Communications merges with Avian Media

Move sees WE significantly boost its India presence.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

2 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

4 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

7 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

9 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business