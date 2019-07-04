merger
WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
Sources say it was always WPP's intention that Grey and AKQA brands would co-exist 'for some time'.
Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Purchase launches iProspect in the market.
Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.
The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.
Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.
WE Communications merges with Avian Media
Move sees WE significantly boost its India presence.
