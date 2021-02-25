Greater precision and effectiveness with AI

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:25 pm on February 25, 2021.
Creative one of the most vital elements in driving effective campaigns. However, there is often a disconnect between the big creative idea and the media that is most effective in maximising the impact of it.
Can we harness the power of AI to step-change the way we fuel insight discovery and shape creative relevance? The right data signals are the cornerstone for optimisation. Embark on a journey to discover and push the boundaries of alternative applications of AI in connecting the trinity of the brand, the media and the creative to propel marketing effectiveness.
Speaker
- Angela Wilson, Director of Client Strategy APAC, Xaxis
