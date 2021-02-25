Greater precision and effectiveness with AI

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:25 pm on February 25, 2021.

Creative one of the most vital elements in driving effective campaigns. However, there is often a disconnect between the big creative idea and the media that is most effective in maximising the impact of it.

Can we harness the power of AI to step-change the way we fuel insight discovery and shape creative relevance? The right data signals are the cornerstone for optimisation. Embark on a journey to discover and push the boundaries of alternative applications of AI in connecting the trinity of the brand, the media and the creative to propel marketing effectiveness.

Speaker

Angela Wilson, Director of Client Strategy APAC, Xaxis

