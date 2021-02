This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:10 pm on February 22, 2021.

Classical marketing is failing, and you can't afford to hold on to a failed model. Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar discusses the new rules of leadership, business growth and customer satisfaction in the age of quantum marketing.

See our editor-written coverage of this session and the rest of our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: