Gibberish to growth, new spot puts Aussie male banter to good use

Ad Nut’s penchant for frivolity, puns and nutty antics is known far and wide. But as a rare literate representative of its ilk, sometimes Ad Nut gets burdened with the trivial banter-filled exchanges. Whilst delightful, they can only sustain for so long and there’s more to Ad Nut’s purpose than cracking acorn-related jokes. And so, at times, Ad Nut yearns for meaningful conversations, a moment’s break to collect its thoughts for, let’s say, tearing down the next campaign, to find logic in its irrational fears of murderous beasts, or simply to bask in its own aura of awesomeness.

Just like Ad Nut, menfolk need a break too, from all that blokey chatter, a safe space to be vulnerable with their thoughts, fears and emotions—a place where mates can forge genuine connections.

Capturing the importance of breaking free from this cycle, the humorous campaign ‘Aussie Male Gibberish’ for The Men’s Table, a peer-to-peer community group Down Under, manages to shed light on the subtle frustrations of being caught in an endless loop of meaningless chitchat.

Ben Hughes, co-founder of The Men’s Table says: “The reason why The Men’s Table exists is to provide trusted, conﬁdential spaces for men to have the real, meaningful conversations that we all need to have from time to time. This spot sets up the problem and solution in a brilliantly entertaining way. We love it and I’m sure our audience will too.”

Spoken like a wise old owl. That touch of levity in the spot will work well in capturing the audience’s attention.

Simon Lee, CCO and partner of The Hallway says: “A lot of work in the mental health space—our own included, is often necessarily quite emotionally weighty. With a ﬁlm festival audience in mind though, we wanted to approach the subject with a measure of levity. In Aussie Male Gibberish we found a playful way in, and Paul [Middleditch] balanced comic sensibility and emotional poignancy beautifully in his direction.”

Ad Nut applauds director Paul Middleditch’s passion for wearing mental health on his sleeve as a badge of honour. Men’s mental health as a topic of discussion, let alone the focus of a campaign, was unimaginable even a decade back. How times have changed! Ad Nut rejoices.

