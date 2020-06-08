the hallway
Mental-health campaign brings 'The Cure' for men's struggles
Boys do cry—or at least they should—according to the men singing in a campaign spearheaded by indie agency The Hallway.
This campaign is just what you'd expect from a brand called Binge (and that's fine)
The inaugural campaign from a new streaming service in Australia is not inventive, but that doesn't mean it's not effective.
Zuji’s ‘kaleidoscope’ makes customised travel easier
SYDNEY - The latest TV spot for online travel-booking agency Zuji Australia, created by The Hallway, uses kaleidoscopic imagery to illustrate how the platform helps users sort through endless travel options.
The Hallway Australia recruits Sophie Price from The Monkeys
AUSTRALIA - Independent ad agency The Hallway has hired Sophie Price as head of planning from The Monkeys, where she was planning director.
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Billabong needs to go back to basics
The once iconic Australian company faces a buyout after diversifying beyond recognition.
Zuji expands The Hallway's remit to Asia Pacific
SYDNEY - Online travel provider Zuji has appointed Sydney-based creative agency, The Hallway, to develop its brand in the Asia Pacific region.
