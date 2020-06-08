the hallway

Mental-health campaign brings 'The Cure' for men's struggles
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Mental-health campaign brings 'The Cure' for men's struggles

Boys do cry—or at least they should—according to the men singing in a campaign spearheaded by indie agency The Hallway.

This campaign is just what you'd expect from a brand called Binge (and that's fine)
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

This campaign is just what you'd expect from a brand called Binge (and that's fine)

The inaugural campaign from a new streaming service in Australia is not inventive, but that doesn't mean it's not effective.

Zuji’s ‘kaleidoscope’ makes customised travel easier
Jan 14, 2014
Staff Reporters

Zuji’s ‘kaleidoscope’ makes customised travel easier

SYDNEY - The latest TV spot for online travel-booking agency Zuji Australia, created by The Hallway, uses kaleidoscopic imagery to illustrate how the platform helps users sort through endless travel options.

The Hallway Australia recruits Sophie Price from The Monkeys
Feb 28, 2013
Emily Tan

The Hallway Australia recruits Sophie Price from The Monkeys

AUSTRALIA - Independent ad agency The Hallway has hired Sophie Price as head of planning from The Monkeys, where she was planning director.

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Billabong needs to go back to basics
Oct 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Billabong needs to go back to basics

The once iconic Australian company faces a buyout after diversifying beyond recognition.

Zuji expands The Hallway's remit to Asia Pacific
Aug 24, 2011
Staff Writer

Zuji expands The Hallway's remit to Asia Pacific

SYDNEY - Online travel provider Zuji has appointed Sydney-based creative agency, The Hallway, to develop its brand in the Asia Pacific region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Agency of the Year 2021

2 Agency of the Year shortlists released

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

4 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

5 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

6 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

7 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

9 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu

10 40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu