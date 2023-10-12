From pressure to triumph, Nike celebrates girl power in new campaign

Nike's latest campaign for International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), crafted by Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, is a stirring call to arms that resonates deeply with Gen Z in Japan.

Titled 'Imperfect You,' the effort, part of Nike’s global campaign that reimagines the future of sport, takes a swing at the suffocating burden of perfection that weigh on the younger generation, urging them to break free and shine in their true selves through the transformative power of sport.

Whilst Ad Nut can afford to munch on nuts and swing from branches without a care in the world, scratch that, Ad Nut worries about running into murderous beasts from time to time; today’s digital generation faces pressures of another level. Excel at school, find a stable job, and maintain an unreal existence on social media, worry about the follower count, peer pressure—it’s all too much.

To tackle this, Nike and creative arm Weiden + Kennedy Tokyo highlight the journey of a young protagonist Aika—grappling with these self-imposed pressures of academic, career and personal achievements. Aika goes on a time-travelling adventure where she witnesses the burdens of Japanese women across different eras, a powerful reminder that circumstances and situations have changed but the quest for perfection has been a timeless struggle.

The campaign gains momentum with appearances from Nike athletes and catalysts as Aika realises gains her confidence. Sports is shows as a form of self-expression that helps Aika unlock her authentic self. Skaters, breakers, and all-around cool folks demonstrate that it is possible to be authentic and true to oneself while defying gravity. And here Ad Nut thought climbing trees was impressive!

Now, let's address the elephant in the room. Or should Ad Nut say, squirrel in the jungle? While the campaign hits the mark, the execution could use a little more pizzazz. Aika's journey could be spiced up with some captivating visuals and tighter editing.

It conveys an important message in a fairly conservative society (Japan) that needs to make tremendous strides in its inclusivity, diversity, and mental health metrics, so thumbs up to the concept. But if at 2:48 minutes the film does not hit a chord with the Gen Z—take a leaf of Ad Nut’s book and embrace all quirks. Life is too short to worry about perfection, unlike Ad Nut who is naturally fabulous. Stop worrying about grades and social media and remember that somewhere in the jungle, there is a squirrel living its best life, and you can too!