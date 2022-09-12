Finally, crypto traders can sleep peacefully

How do crypto traders sleep at night? Not very well, apparently. According to research by The Sleep Judge, traders are kept often kept awake at night due to stresses about market crashes; learning more about investments; worrying about the disappearances of cryptocurrency; and general FOMO. If 70% of non-investors were found to enjoy excellent sleep quality, only 63% of crypto traders experience the same.

Using this insight, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit launched a new limited-edition product called ‘Moon Pillow’. The ‘smart’ pillow, designed by TBWA Singapore, allows users to programme data points so that the pillow vibrates when a user’s selected cryptocurrencies experience price swings larger than 5%.

The pillow launch was accompanied by a trippy rap video filled with pop culture memes, produced with the help of Heckler Singapore. According to TBWA Singapore’s ECD Asheen Naidu, the activation points, language, and meme aesthetics of the video were inspired by that commonly seen on online message boards frequented by traders.

While 'Moon Pillow' is clearly marketed as a parody item to address a non-issue, Ad Nut thinks both the music video and the product are loads of fun. The decentralised crypto market may never sleep, but crypto traders finally can.

CREDITS

Client: Bybit

Creative Agency: TBWA\Group Singapore

Executive Creative Director: Andy Grant

Creative Director: Asheen Naid

Art Director: Jaron Ngoh, Anirudh Singh Chohan

Copywriter: Gwendelyn Gomez, Oliver Kunze

Brand Director: Ash Chaudhry

Account Manager: Irish Florentino

Executive Producer: Sariyanti Sannie

Agency Producers: Deena Shareena, Una Yoon

Production: Heckler Singapore

Director: Cody Amos

Executive Producer: Charu Menon

3D Motion Designers: Woon Yen Cheng, Dan Braga, Shazni Muhammad, Danielle Melianti

Audio: Song Zu Singapore