Finally, crypto traders can sleep peacefully

How do crypto traders sleep at night? Not very well, apparently. According to research by The Sleep Judge, traders are kept often kept awake at night due to stresses about market crashes; learning more about investments; worrying about the disappearances of cryptocurrency; and general FOMO. If 70% of non-investors were found to enjoy excellent sleep quality, only 63% of crypto traders experience the same.
Using this insight, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit launched a new limited-edition product called ‘Moon Pillow’. The ‘smart’ pillow, designed by TBWA Singapore, allows users to programme data points so that the pillow vibrates when a user’s selected cryptocurrencies experience price swings larger than 5%.
The pillow launch was accompanied by a trippy rap video filled with pop culture memes, produced with the help of Heckler Singapore. According to TBWA Singapore’s ECD Asheen Naidu, the activation points, language, and meme aesthetics of the video were inspired by that commonly seen on online message boards frequented by traders.
While 'Moon Pillow' is clearly marketed as a parody item to address a non-issue, Ad Nut thinks both the music video and the product are loads of fun. The decentralised crypto market may never sleep, but crypto traders finally can.
CREDITS
Client: Bybit
Creative Agency: TBWA\Group Singapore
Executive Creative Director: Andy Grant
Creative Director: Asheen Naid
Art Director: Jaron Ngoh, Anirudh Singh Chohan
Copywriter: Gwendelyn Gomez, Oliver Kunze
Brand Director: Ash Chaudhry
Account Manager: Irish Florentino
Executive Producer: Sariyanti Sannie
Agency Producers: Deena Shareena, Una Yoon
Production: Heckler Singapore
Director: Cody Amos
Executive Producer: Charu Menon
3D Motion Designers: Woon Yen Cheng, Dan Braga, Shazni Muhammad, Danielle Melianti
Audio: Song Zu Singapore
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.