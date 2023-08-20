The Work Advertising
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Epic Bet365 film sees an average throw trigger curling mania

Never ordinary' shows any sport can feel as epic as the Premier League.

Bet365 kicks off the Premier League season with a film that imagines a seemingly average curling throw triggering a global cultural phenomenon.

The film opens with a final throw in a curling championship landing perfectly in the target area to win the tournament. Curling mania ensues, as the world gets everything from curling-themed tattoos to a curling-branded cereal named 'Curlos'.

Created by Newcastle-based Drummond Central, the “Never ordinary” campaign works to show that for every big sporting moment, there are plenty of "ordinary" ones that go uncelebrated. 
Kevin Lynn, Drummond Central creative director, said: “It’s a concept based on a brilliantly simple idea – any sport can have an amazing moment.

“We wanted every sport to feel as epic as the Premier League, National Football League, or National Hockey League.”  

Chloe Shrubb, Bet365's global head of brand marketing, added: “The in-play betting experience is something that Bet365 has and always will excel at. This campaign is all about ensuring that every moment in every sport contributes to that unique betting experience.

"The sentiment behind this campaign is essentially a reminder for everyone that Bet365 stands out from the crowd. It’s unique in so many ways and it’s absolutely 'Never ordinary'."  
The film was directed by Jack Driscoll, through Academy Films. It was produced by Tom Cartwright, with VFX by Selected Works.

It was shot on location in Madrid, Barcelona and LA, and in-studio, over 21 days. 

“We shot the campaign over a month on a combination of large-scale locations and set builds with a cast of about 150 characters and 900 extras,” Driscoll said. 

“Producer Tom Cartwright somehow broke it all down into manageable shoot days and brought in an incredible crew.”

The campaign spans linear TV, out-of-home, audio, print and digital, with UK media planning and buying by Republic of Media.  

It will run above the line across 24 countries.

Source:
Campaign UK

