sport

How advertising fuels racist myths in sport
Aug 19, 2020
Matt Readman

The best and worst of how we deal with race as a society is exaggerated in sport, so the myths surrounding it must be re-examined.

Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport
Aug 2, 2020
Rebecca Benson

Now, more than ever, brands must help to normalise women’s sport.

Kobe Bryant is still the MVP in China, and other learnings from Sport Focus
Jun 26, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Attendees at yesterday's event in Shanghai heard advice from the NFL, La Liga, PepsiCo, Mailman Group, and the Drone Racing League, among others.

Chinese brands waking up to the power of sports marketing
Jun 26, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

To leverage sports properties, it’s important for Chinese brands to think beyond the stoppage time of a match by considering the entire ecosystem of the sport they’re investing in.

The unofficial route to World Cup glory
Jun 13, 2018
Wali Khan

Winning through content creation: The case for not becoming an official FIFA World Cup partner.

PHOTOS: Bacardi-Martini celebrates F1 hits with life-sized replicas
Sep 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

Life-sized replicas of Williams Martini Racing’s FW38 race car on display around Singapore

