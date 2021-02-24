Economics of culture

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:30 pm on February 24, 2021.

More than ever, consumers across the world are looking to companies to play a bigger, more responsible roles in our societies.

Meaning, companies must be dynamic and empathetic when it comes to decoding cultural trends and identifying opportunities for them to play a relevant role.

TBWA has always helped locate brands within consumer culture, however the requirement to be able to react at speed has become more prevalent over recent years—and has only been accelerated through the pandemic.

In this series of interviews, we will hear directly from our clients how we have been helping them identify and interrogate a wide variety of datasets—looking for signals that can indicate a potential opportunity, help reshape our existing view of the world or indicate potential trouble down the road.

Speakers

Oliver Kunze, International Data Director, TBWA\Worldwide

Belynda Sim, Strategy Director & Head of Cultural Strategy, TBWA\Singapore

Cheryl Lim, VP, Head of Brand, Communications and Sponsorships, Manulife

Lynette Pang, CMO, Singapore Tourism Board

