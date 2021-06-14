Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video

Pink Dot, Singapore’s annual event in support of LGBTQIA+ people, went virtual last weekend with a series of memorable guest stars and performances. One ‘performance’ that debuted during the event was this slickly produced music video by Heckler Singapore directed by filmmaker Choānn.
The video, titled Singapura Queens, features drag queens against highly local backdrops. The work was filmed in Singapore over two days, and all post-production and VFX (including the creation of 3D neon dragons, exploding pink hearts and CG miniature shophouses) were handled by Heckler.
"The Covid period has been challenging for all sectors, and the drag scene is no different, as the pandemic had affected a lot of their work in the form of lost gigs,” said Choānn. “The concept of the music video as a tribute to drag queens, made complete sense to me as a way of celebrating their strength and spirit amidst such adversity.”
Ad Nut especially loves the set of dancers against the roast duck hawker stall.
CREDITS
Director: Choānn
DOP: Kelvin Chew
Production: Abundant Productions
Producer: Maryann Chan
Art Director: Karen Thien
1st AD: Brenda Ong
Post-Production: Heckler Singapore
Editor: Meghan Dwyer
VFX Supervisor: Cody Amos
Executive Producer (Production): Martin Hong
Executive Producer (Post): Charu Menon
3D Artists: Ruiting Wang, Cody Amos
Colourist: Billy Wychgel
Compositing: Azreena Ahmad, Keith Seah, Abi Santos IO: Johnson Lim
Online: Meghan Dwyer
Assistant Producers:
Debbie Wu
Yana Gagarin
Drag Queens:
El Nina
Opera Tang
Salome Blaque Sapphire Blast
Vyla Virus
Becca D’Bus
Femme Fatale
Vanda Miss Joaquim
Ambika Raichand
Dancers:
Syazwan Rahmad
Haiky Zulkifli
Kopitiam Man:
Ryan Yong Thanakan
Graphic Designer: Warren Tey
Sound Design: Fuse Adventures In Audio
Music: Diana Boss - “Give Me Life” feat. Quanah Style
Remixed by: Vanda Miss Joaquim
