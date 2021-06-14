Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video

Pink Dot, Singapore’s annual event in support of LGBTQIA+ people, went virtual last weekend with a series of memorable guest stars and performances. One ‘performance’ that debuted during the event was this slickly produced music video by Heckler Singapore directed by filmmaker Choānn.

The video, titled Singapura Queens, features drag queens against highly local backdrops. The work was filmed in Singapore over two days, and all post-production and VFX (including the creation of 3D neon dragons, exploding pink hearts and CG miniature shophouses) were handled by Heckler.

"The Covid period has been challenging for all sectors, and the drag scene is no different, as the pandemic had affected a lot of their work in the form of lost gigs,” said Choānn. “The concept of the music video as a tribute to drag queens, made complete sense to me as a way of celebrating their strength and spirit amidst such adversity.”

Ad Nut especially loves the set of dancers against the roast duck hawker stall.

CREDITS

Director: Choānn

DOP: Kelvin Chew

Production: Abundant Productions

Producer: Maryann Chan

Art Director: Karen Thien

1st AD: Brenda Ong

Post-Production: Heckler Singapore

Editor: Meghan Dwyer

VFX Supervisor: Cody Amos

Executive Producer (Production): Martin Hong

Executive Producer (Post): Charu Menon

3D Artists: Ruiting Wang, Cody Amos

Colourist: Billy Wychgel

Compositing: Azreena Ahmad, Keith Seah, Abi Santos IO: Johnson Lim

Online: Meghan Dwyer

Assistant Producers:

Debbie Wu

Yana Gagarin

Drag Queens:

El Nina

Opera Tang

Salome Blaque Sapphire Blast

Vyla Virus

Becca D’Bus

Femme Fatale

Vanda Miss Joaquim

Ambika Raichand

Dancers:

Syazwan Rahmad

Haiky Zulkifli



Kopitiam Man:

Ryan Yong Thanakan

Graphic Designer: Warren Tey

Sound Design: Fuse Adventures In Audio

Music: Diana Boss - “Give Me Life” feat. Quanah Style

Remixed by: Vanda Miss Joaquim