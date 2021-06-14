Marketing PR The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video

WATCH: A fun, lustrous music video by Heckler Singapore featuring a fantastic cast of performers and rich cinematography.

Pink Dot, Singapore’s annual event in support of LGBTQIA+ people, went virtual last weekend with a series of memorable guest stars and performances. One ‘performance’ that debuted during the event was this slickly produced music video by Heckler Singapore directed by filmmaker Choānn.

The video, titled Singapura Queens, features drag queens against highly local backdrops. The work was filmed in Singapore over two days, and all post-production and VFX (including the creation of 3D neon dragons, exploding pink hearts and CG miniature shophouses) were handled by Heckler.

"The Covid period has been challenging for all sectors, and the drag scene is no different, as the pandemic had affected a lot of their work in the form of lost gigs,” said Choānn. “The concept of the music video as a tribute to drag queens, made complete sense to me as a way of celebrating their strength and spirit amidst such adversity.”

Ad Nut especially loves the set of dancers against the roast duck hawker stall. 

CREDITS

Director: Choānn
DOP: Kelvin Chew
Production: Abundant Productions
Producer: Maryann Chan
Art Director: Karen Thien
1st AD: Brenda Ong
Post-Production: Heckler Singapore
Editor: Meghan Dwyer
VFX Supervisor: Cody Amos
Executive Producer (Production): Martin Hong
Executive Producer (Post): Charu Menon
3D Artists: Ruiting Wang, Cody Amos
Colourist: Billy Wychgel
Compositing: Azreena Ahmad, Keith Seah, Abi Santos IO: Johnson Lim
Online: Meghan Dwyer

Assistant Producers:
Debbie Wu
Yana Gagarin

Drag Queens:
El Nina
Opera Tang
Salome Blaque Sapphire Blast
Vyla Virus
Becca D’Bus
Femme Fatale
Vanda Miss Joaquim
Ambika Raichand

Dancers:
Syazwan Rahmad
Haiky Zulkifli

Kopitiam Man:
Ryan Yong Thanakan

Graphic Designer: Warren Tey
Sound Design: Fuse Adventures In Audio
Music: Diana Boss - “Give Me Life” feat. Quanah Style
Remixed by: Vanda Miss Joaquim

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

2 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

4 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

5 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

7 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

8 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
Jun 7, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?
Analysis
Jun 1, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

How to create an LGBTQIA+ friendly workforce
News
Jun 2, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

How to create an LGBTQIA+ friendly workforce

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research
News
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research

Just Published

Thinx plus-size campaign encourages body positivity on your own terms
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Thinx plus-size campaign encourages body positivity ...

The campaign marks the launch of more plus-sizes across all products.

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?
News
11 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?

Although it initially lagged in China, the brand’s latest efforts on e-commerce and social media have driven significant traffic, helping to triple its online revenue.

PwC teams up with Edelman to launch Trust Leadership Institute
News
11 hours ago
Aleda Stam

PwC teams up with Edelman to launch Trust Leadership...

Edelman is the company’s long-standing agency and partner on the continued education initiative.

Cannes Lions 2021: Chaka Sobhani’s predictions for awards glory
Advertising
12 hours ago
Chaka Sobhani

Cannes Lions 2021: Chaka Sobhani’s predictions for ...

The global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, predicts this year’s winners from around the world as creativity shone in a dark period.