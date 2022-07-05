Search
Jul 5, 2022
Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on purpose and 'pink-washing'
The bank's chief customer and marketing officer on why brand support for the queer community can risk being 'performative' when initiatives start and end during Pride month.
Jun 13, 2022
HK insurer offers family coverage for same-sex couples
In a Pride Month campaign for virtual insurance company OneDegree, Giraffe Hong Kong and Carat join forces on a film featuring queer couples.
Jun 14, 2021
Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video
WATCH: A fun, lustrous music video by Heckler Singapore featuring a fantastic cast of performers and rich cinematography.
