Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on purpose and 'pink-washing'
Jul 5, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on purpose and 'pink-washing'

The bank's chief customer and marketing officer on why brand support for the queer community can risk being 'performative' when initiatives start and end during Pride month.

HK insurer offers family coverage for same-sex couples
Jun 13, 2022
Ad Nut

HK insurer offers family coverage for same-sex couples

In a Pride Month campaign for virtual insurance company OneDegree, Giraffe Hong Kong and Carat join forces on a film featuring queer couples.

Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video
Jun 14, 2021
Ad Nut

Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video

WATCH: A fun, lustrous music video by Heckler Singapore featuring a fantastic cast of performers and rich cinematography.

