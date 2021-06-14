Search
1 day ago
Pink Dot launches art exhibition following Section377A repeal
INSPIRATION STATION: The non-profit movement joins hands with Virtue for the project.
Jun 14, 2021
Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video
WATCH: A fun, lustrous music video by Heckler Singapore featuring a fantastic cast of performers and rich cinematography.
Jun 15, 2017
Foreign brands' bid to support Pink Dot festival denied (Updated)
Google, Apple, Facebook and other big hitters signed a joint letter asking to support the annual LGBT event, offering compromises to the government.
Oct 24, 2016
Google holds firm as Singapore tightens rules on brand support of festivals
The new rules impact the annual Pink Dot festival, which has enjoyed strong brand support. The Ministry of Home Affairs said foreign brands “should not interfere” in "domestic issues".
Jun 10, 2011
Google Singapore supports Pink Dot 2011
SINGAPORE - Google Singapore has announced its sponsorship of the 'Pink Dot 2011' event on 18 June.
