Pink Dot launches art exhibition following Section377A repeal
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: The non-profit movement joins hands with Virtue for the project.

Drag queens shine in Pink Dot music video
Jun 14, 2021
Ad Nut

WATCH: A fun, lustrous music video by Heckler Singapore featuring a fantastic cast of performers and rich cinematography.

Foreign brands' bid to support Pink Dot festival denied (Updated)
Jun 15, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Google, Apple, Facebook and other big hitters signed a joint letter asking to support the annual LGBT event, offering compromises to the government.

Google holds firm as Singapore tightens rules on brand support of festivals
Oct 24, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The new rules impact the annual Pink Dot festival, which has enjoyed strong brand support. The Ministry of Home Affairs said foreign brands “should not interfere” in "domestic issues".

Google Singapore supports Pink Dot 2011
Jun 10, 2011
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE - Google Singapore has announced its sponsorship of the 'Pink Dot 2011' event on 18 June.

