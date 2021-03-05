Crash Course: How to develop a content strategy

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 21st lesson in the Crash Course series looks at how to go about developing a content strategy. While many marketers have caught on to the fact that content plays an important role in an overall marketing strategy, fewer understand why it's important to develop a solid and logical content strategy—nor the rigour required to do so.

In this lesson you will learn:

What a 'content strategy' really means.

When a content strategy might not be appropriate for you.

The two key elements that will fuel the success of your content strategy.

How a content audit works to identify 'whitespace' in the market.

Four key questions to help establish your content pillars

How to marry your content pillars to your marketing funnel.

The difference between hero, hub and hygiene content.

Your teacher

Victoria Perera is digital senior consultant at Archetype in Hong Kong, where she specialises in helping brands build their digital footprint authentically and steers both local and regional cross-platform campaigns. With expertise in integrated marketing communications in Asia, she has led numerous regional digital initiatives for B2B and B2C clients in the Pharma (Rx and OTC), FMCG and luxury sectors. Prior to joining Archetype in 2019, she worked for McCann in the health space, supporting pharmaceutical clients including Amgen and Pfizer.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of content strategy with this quiz: