Cerebral Palsy Alliance defines movement, defies perception in latest work

The moment when a child walks is a milestone in every parent's lives. The moment when a child with cerebral palsy walks is a surreal dream come true for the parents.
The National Disability Insurance Agency estimates that there are approximately 34,000 people living with some sort of cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, in Australia itself. And that is why, support and research provided by not-for-profit's such as Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) become integral.
CPA's newly appointed agency Cummins & Partners has rolled out its first campaign for the organisation that delicately captures the essence of the medical condition and highlights the importance of movement—one step or stride at a time. Aptly titled ‘A Life Changing Movement’, it brings together a remarkable cast of CPA brand heroes to Paralympians, showcasing their resilience and determination.
The film visuals are captivating and match a poignant narrative. Every element of the 45-second campaign is designed to leave a lasting impression. Ad Nut likes that the work does not dwell on drama or difficulties. It’s moving but not unnecessarily emotional and spreads the message of optimism and empowerment whilst celebrating success.
Dyranda Hortle, GM of marketing and communications at Cerebral Palsy Alliance, said: “At the heart of our campaign is celebrating the stories of our alliance of great minds – our clients, employees, researchers, donors, advocates, tech entrepreneurs and supporters.
“These stories are about achievement, possibility and hope. Cummins & Partners have done a great job in bringing this campaign to life.”
Heath Collins, creative director, Cummins&Partners, added, “This has been an extremely rewarding experience, we’ve had the awesome opportunity to work closely with the families, researchers and all the brilliant minds that make CPA possible. It’s a privilege to be a small part of such an inspiring movement.”
The human spirit, Ad Nut hears, is indomitable, the infinite possibilities that lie within are well encapsulated in the work. The idea that movement, big or small, is not simply just a physical act, but can be an expression of mental strength that transforms lives, is profound.
The spot is live across TV, BVOD, radio and digital across channel Nine’s network.
CREDITS:
Cummins&Partners
Chief Creative Officer: Sean Cummins
Global CEO: Michael McConville
National Managing Director: Sophie Lander
National Creative Director: Heath Collins
Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching
Copywriter: Catherine Risbey
Art Director: Isabella Novak
Group Business Director: Sara Stevenson
Head of Media: Luke Maher
Media Director: Carla Bradshaw
Media Analyst: Nik Chandran
Media Executive: Renee Julian
Account Manager: Abby Johnson
Account Executive: Samantha Vo
Brand Strategist: Meg Andrews
Integrated Producer: Amy Simmons
Head of Art: Rowan Hammerton
Illustrator: Alice Tran
Studio Manager: Emma Shaw
Senior Retoucher: Ed Croll
Editor (cutdowns): Aloysius Teo
Cerebral Palsy Alliance
Chief Executive Officer: Rob White
General Manager – Marketing & Communications: Dyranda Hortle
Corporate and Stakeholder Communications Head: Sally Durrant
Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Gocher
Marketing Content: Tina Wild
Production
Production Company: Buddy Films
Director: Harry Sanna
Executive Producer: Sue Walker
DOP: Jordan Maddocks
Production Manager: Rachael Dore
Edit
ARC Edit
Editor: James Ashbolt
Grade: Winnie O’Neil
Music and Sound
Rumble
Sound Engineer: Dan William
