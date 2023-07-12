Cerebral Palsy Alliance defines movement, defies perception in latest work

The moment when a child walks is a milestone in every parent's lives. The moment when a child with cerebral palsy walks is a surreal dream come true for the parents.

The National Disability Insurance Agency estimates that there are approximately 34,000 people living with some sort of cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, in Australia itself. And that is why, support and research provided by not-for-profit's such as Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) become integral.

CPA's newly appointed agency Cummins & Partners has rolled out its first campaign for the organisation that delicately captures the essence of the medical condition and highlights the importance of movement—one step or stride at a time. Aptly titled ‘A Life Changing Movement’, it brings together a remarkable cast of CPA brand heroes to Paralympians, showcasing their resilience and determination.

The film visuals are captivating and match a poignant narrative. Every element of the 45-second campaign is designed to leave a lasting impression. Ad Nut likes that the work does not dwell on drama or difficulties. It’s moving but not unnecessarily emotional and spreads the message of optimism and empowerment whilst celebrating success.

Dyranda Hortle, GM of marketing and communications at Cerebral Palsy Alliance, said: “At the heart of our campaign is celebrating the stories of our alliance of great minds – our clients, employees, researchers, donors, advocates, tech entrepreneurs and supporters.

“These stories are about achievement, possibility and hope. Cummins & Partners have done a great job in bringing this campaign to life.”

Heath Collins, creative director, Cummins&Partners, added, “This has been an extremely rewarding experience, we’ve had the awesome opportunity to work closely with the families, researchers and all the brilliant minds that make CPA possible. It’s a privilege to be a small part of such an inspiring movement.”

The human spirit, Ad Nut hears, is indomitable, the infinite possibilities that lie within are well encapsulated in the work. The idea that movement, big or small, is not simply just a physical act, but can be an expression of mental strength that transforms lives, is profound.

The spot is live across TV, BVOD, radio and digital across channel Nine’s network.

CREDITS:

Cummins&Partners

Chief Creative Officer: Sean Cummins

Global CEO: Michael McConville

National Managing Director: Sophie Lander

National Creative Director: Heath Collins

Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching

Copywriter: Catherine Risbey

Art Director: Isabella Novak

Group Business Director: Sara Stevenson

Head of Media: Luke Maher

Media Director: Carla Bradshaw

Media Analyst: Nik Chandran

Media Executive: Renee Julian

Account Manager: Abby Johnson

Account Executive: Samantha Vo

Brand Strategist: Meg Andrews

Integrated Producer: Amy Simmons

Head of Art: Rowan Hammerton

Illustrator: Alice Tran

Studio Manager: Emma Shaw

Senior Retoucher: Ed Croll

Editor (cutdowns): Aloysius Teo

Cerebral Palsy Alliance

Chief Executive Officer: Rob White

General Manager – Marketing & Communications: Dyranda Hortle

Corporate and Stakeholder Communications Head: Sally Durrant

Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Gocher

Marketing Content: Tina Wild

Production

Production Company: Buddy Films

Director: Harry Sanna

Executive Producer: Sue Walker

DOP: Jordan Maddocks

Production Manager: Rachael Dore

Edit

ARC Edit

Editor: James Ashbolt

Grade: Winnie O’Neil

Music and Sound

Rumble

Sound Engineer: Dan William