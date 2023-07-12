The Work Advertising Creativity DEI
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Cerebral Palsy Alliance defines movement, defies perception in latest work

A step towards change, a stride of possibilities; 'A Life Changing Movement’ inspires hope, resilience and emotion.

The moment when a child walks is a milestone in every parent's lives. The moment when a child with cerebral palsy walks is a surreal dream come true for the parents. 

The National Disability Insurance Agency estimates that there are approximately 34,000 people living with some sort of cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, in Australia itself. And that is why, support and research provided by not-for-profit's such as Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) become integral. 

CPA's newly appointed agency Cummins & Partners has rolled out its first campaign for the organisation that delicately captures the essence of the medical condition and highlights the importance of movement—one step or stride at a time. Aptly titled ‘A Life Changing Movement’, it brings together a remarkable cast of CPA brand heroes to Paralympians, showcasing their resilience and determination.

The film visuals are captivating and match a poignant narrative. Every element of the 45-second campaign is designed to leave a lasting impression. Ad Nut likes that the work does not dwell on drama or difficulties. It’s moving but not unnecessarily emotional and spreads the message of optimism and empowerment whilst celebrating success.

Dyranda Hortle, GM of marketing and communications at Cerebral Palsy Alliance, said: “At the heart of our campaign is celebrating the stories of our alliance of great minds – our clients, employees, researchers, donors, advocates, tech entrepreneurs and supporters.

“These stories are about achievement, possibility and hope. Cummins & Partners have done a great job in bringing this campaign to life.”

Heath Collins, creative director, Cummins&Partners, added, “This has been an extremely rewarding experience, we’ve had the awesome opportunity to work closely with the families, researchers and all the brilliant minds that make CPA possible. It’s a privilege to be a small part of such an inspiring movement.”

The human spirit, Ad Nut hears, is indomitable, the infinite possibilities that lie within are well encapsulated in the work. The idea that movement, big or small, is not simply just a physical act, but can be an expression of mental strength that transforms lives, is profound. 

The spot is live across TV, BVOD, radio and digital across channel Nine’s network.

CREDITS:

Cummins&Partners

Chief Creative Officer: Sean Cummins
Global CEO: Michael McConville
National Managing Director: Sophie Lander
National Creative Director: Heath Collins
Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching
Copywriter: Catherine Risbey
Art Director: Isabella Novak
Group Business Director: Sara Stevenson
Head of Media: Luke Maher
Media Director: Carla Bradshaw
Media Analyst: Nik Chandran
Media Executive: Renee Julian
Account Manager: Abby Johnson
Account Executive: Samantha Vo
Brand Strategist: Meg Andrews
Integrated Producer: Amy Simmons
Head of Art: Rowan Hammerton
Illustrator: Alice Tran
Studio Manager: Emma Shaw
Senior Retoucher: Ed Croll
Editor (cutdowns): Aloysius Teo

Cerebral Palsy Alliance

Chief Executive Officer: Rob White
General Manager – Marketing & Communications: Dyranda Hortle
Corporate and Stakeholder Communications Head: Sally Durrant
Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Gocher
Marketing Content: Tina Wild

Production

Production Company: Buddy Films
Director: Harry Sanna
Executive Producer: Sue Walker
DOP: Jordan Maddocks
Production Manager: Rachael Dore

Edit

ARC Edit
Editor: James Ashbolt
Grade: Winnie O’Neil

Music and Sound

Rumble
Sound Engineer: Dan William

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

6 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

AI 2.0: redefining possible

7 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

8 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

10 Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

Related Articles

Southeast Asia Headline: JimenezBasic unveils cerebral palsy campaign
Feb 25, 2005

Southeast Asia Headline: JimenezBasic unveils ...

Coronavirus misinformation slipping through Facebook's ad review system
Apr 9, 2020

Coronavirus misinformation slipping through ...

Johnnie Walker calls international ad review
Dec 11, 2018
Brittaney Kiefer

Johnnie Walker calls international ad review

Super Bowl ad review: Big Game vets weigh in
Feb 6, 2018
Derek Julin

Super Bowl ad review: Big Game vets weigh in

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

Haysom’s campaigns for Suncorp have not only been multi-award winning but have shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator for the insurance and banking provider.

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK president gets jail time
21 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK ...

The Tokyo District Court has found Shinichi Ueno guilty of bribing a Tokyo Olympic official for soliciting favours and noted, "he [Ueno] repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse."

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad placements: New study
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad ...

Recently Adalytics accused Google of rampantly misleading advertisers about the viewership of ads running on third-party websites and apps, while charging for them; checks by IAS and DoubleVerify refute these claims.

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media ...

In this lesson, GrabAds provides a five-minute tutorial on how brands can use retail media networks to target shoppers.