Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation

DCO brings marketers closer to the 'Holy Grail' of advertising with personalised ads at scale aimed at delivering the right message at the right time to the right person. This lesson shows you how it works and what to do.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 28th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover dynamic creative optimisation (DCO), a tool to improve the reach and effectiveness of digital marketing by altering the content sent to every individual user to make the ads more relevant and engaging, but done at scale through automation.  

Some marketers may still feel that creating tens of thousands of creative iterations based on data triggers requires a level of sophistication beyond their reach. Yet this lesson shows how a framework applying your strategy to creative assets based on available data triggers actually works.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How DCO works
  • What the key benefits are
  • How setting up a dynamic framework can lead to so many creative outcomes
  • The types of screens where DCO ads can be applied
  • What's needed to get started

Your teacher

Chloe Rees is account director and JAPAC client lead at global independent ad server, Flashtalking, where she works with clients like P&G, Microsoft, Visa and Intel to deliver more relevant and engaging digital ads at scale.

Previously, Rees served as the APAC partnerships and commercial director at Dentsu Aegis Network.  At DAN, Rees helped to launch [email protected], a visible, purposeful and supportive community to elevate and empower women at the company. 

Rees is also certified in Adobe Ad Cloud and in advanced decision trees.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of supply path optimisation with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

