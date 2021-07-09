Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: How to plan a post-IDFA mobile marketing strategy

With user-level targeting becoming more challenging on mobile due to Apple's ATT framework and similar expectations in Android, this Crash Course will equip you with the tools you need to build a privacy-first mobile marketing strategy.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 34th lesson in the Crash Course series will delve into the impact of Apple's major privacy shift in iOS 14.5, when it ended free-for-all use of its ID for advertisers (IDFA). IDFA is used to track users across apps on the operating system and measure the performance of ads. The introduction of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework required users to opt-in to tracking, and early news about opt-in rates has been rather dire. These changes have a profound effect on in-app advertising strategies in the Apple ecosystem, which were previously underpinned by user-level targeting. While a short-term strategy might be to switch to Android, similar privacy measures are expected in that operating system soon.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How IDFA is currently used by advertisers.
  • How the IDFA changes impact advertisers.
  • How brand-focused advertisers should build their post-IDFA strategy.
  • How performance-focused advertisers should build their post-IDFA strategy.

Your teacher

Vasuta Agarwal is the APAC managing director at InMobi, responsible for running the business across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and ANZ. Prior to this, she was the VP and GM for India and South Asia for three years. Agarwal has been with InMobi for more than nine years, first joining in 2012 as part of the founders team.

Prior to joining InMobi, Agarwal was at McKinsey as a management consultant and with Intel as a chip design engineer. She has featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women to Watch 2020, in Impact's 'Top 50 Influential women in media and marketing in India' since 2018, and in the Economic Times' 'Women Ahead List' for 2018.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of IDFA with this quiz:

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity
Marketing
Jun 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a ...

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation
Advertising
Apr 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
Apr 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

Just Published

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO

Terrence Yung has been the CEO of the media service line since November 2020.

Ogilvy Health taps Kim Johnson as global CEO
Advertising
2 days ago
Marc Iskowitz

Ogilvy Health taps Kim Johnson as global CEO

Johnson replaces Kate Cronin, who decamped last month for Moderna.

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump
Advertising
2 days ago
Rob McKinlay

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand ...

The campaign enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app.

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships
Advertising
2 days ago
Sara Nelson

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency ...

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.