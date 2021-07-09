Campaign Crash Course: How to plan a post-IDFA mobile marketing strategy

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 34th lesson in the Crash Course series will delve into the impact of Apple's major privacy shift in iOS 14.5, when it ended free-for-all use of its ID for advertisers (IDFA). IDFA is used to track users across apps on the operating system and measure the performance of ads. The introduction of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework required users to opt-in to tracking, and early news about opt-in rates has been rather dire. These changes have a profound effect on in-app advertising strategies in the Apple ecosystem, which were previously underpinned by user-level targeting. While a short-term strategy might be to switch to Android, similar privacy measures are expected in that operating system soon.

In this lesson you will learn:

How IDFA is currently used by advertisers.

How the IDFA changes impact advertisers.

How brand-focused advertisers should build their post-IDFA strategy.

How performance-focused advertisers should build their post-IDFA strategy.

Your teacher

Vasuta Agarwal is the APAC managing director at InMobi, responsible for running the business across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and ANZ. Prior to this, she was the VP and GM for India and South Asia for three years. Agarwal has been with InMobi for more than nine years, first joining in 2012 as part of the founders team.

Prior to joining InMobi, Agarwal was at McKinsey as a management consultant and with Intel as a chip design engineer. She has featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women to Watch 2020, in Impact's 'Top 50 Influential women in media and marketing in India' since 2018, and in the Economic Times' 'Women Ahead List' for 2018.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of IDFA with this quiz: