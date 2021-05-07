Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 29th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to maximise returns from programmatic digital out-of-home marketing, and how DOOH fits into an omnichannel strategy. Advancements in technology now allow advertisers to set the conditions under which they want to buy OOH media using external real-time data. Advertisers can target large audiences on the move, but also select more specific demographics for products that become more relevant at certain times of the day, or tailored to weather conditions.

In this lesson you will learn:

How DOOH works.

Differences between DOOH and other programmatic buying.

Using contextual data points to match creative and audience.

First steps for brands and media owners to get started with DOOH.

How to measure DOOH returns.

Your teacher

Troy Yang is managing director of North Asia operations at Hivestack, a programmatic digital out-of-home platform. In this role, Yang proactively advocates for programmatic DOOH's benefits and works to dispel common misconceptions in the region about it.

Previously The Trade Desk's SVP for North Asia and Asia MD of Analytic Partners, Yang also spent nine years at audience research firm Nielsen, where he served as Asia VP.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of DOOH with this quiz: