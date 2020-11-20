Digital Marketing Analysis
Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation

Increasing consumer, corporate and regulatory scrutiny over data makes it challenging to nail down useful insights for marketers. MullenLowe Singapore's Mark Haycock tells you how the data creation model may be a viable way forward.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

Lesson 12 in the Crash Course series will cover how to design for data creation.

We have never had more access to data than we do today. However, for marketers, the challenge is that consumers are becoming more aware of the data they are generating of themselves, so much so that Global Web Index has suggested that 47% of internet users are using some form of ad blocking technology.

On top of this, privacy policies are becoming stricter and the demise of cookies looms, adding more challenges for marketers. And, to compound this, a vast majority of data available today is unstructured and only a minute portion analysed. This lesson will tell us how to turn data into information and information into insight. 

In this lesson you will learn: 

  • What designing for data creation means 
  • Limitations to current data collection methods 
  • Designing digital experiences to create more meaningful data 

Your teacher

Mark Haycock is the head of digital strategy for MullenLowe Singapore. His career has taken him from the grey skies of Manchester, to the deserts of Dubai and now the rainforests of Southeast Asia. During this time, he’s won a few Effies and Lynx awards.


Haycock began his career in 2009 as a planner with Gyro in Manchester, rising quickly through the ranks until he was asked to relocate to Dubai in 2012 to introduce the planning function to the office. His feats resulted in him being selected in 2014 as the only planner globally to return as a mentor for Gyro’s Hyper Island devised training initiative The Academy, one year after participating in the course.  In 2016, Haycock was recognised by Campaign Middle East as one of the ‘30 under 30’ in MENA. 

At his next job at Leo Burnett Dubai, Haycock was responsible for several multi-award-winning campaigns for Du, including Du Tuesdays (Cannes Gold Lion, Effies MENA Silver). He joined MullenLowe Singapore in 2016 as a one-person digital team and has grown revenue and built capability to offer a full suite of digital capabilities including strategy, engagement planning, UX, CRM and data and analytics. Haycock  was named group digital strategy director for MullenLowe Singapore in 2019 and is the youngest member of the agency’s management team.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of data creation with this quiz: 

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

