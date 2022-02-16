Advertising News The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Cadbury jumps into cancel-culture debate

With Ogilvy and Wavemaker, the brand used AI to insert 'disclaimers' before popular YouTube videos, making fun of the concept of 'cancel culture' while promoting its Perk brand.

Mondelez India’s Cadbury Perk has rolled out a clever campaign titled, 'Cadbury Perk Disclaimers’ to highlight the overly sensitive nature of online culture.

With Ogilvy India and Wavemaker India, the brand creaed a collection of preroll ads that appear to be 'disclaimers' about the YouTube film a user is about to view. 

One example, appearing before a cooking video warns of "graphic violence against carrots". Another, placed before a video about a game of checkers, warns about "disturbing scenes of discrimination based on colour". 


In line with the Perk product, which is light and airy, the campaign aims to encourage people to lighten up, which aligns with the brand’s proposition of ‘Take it light’.

According to Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer at Ogilvy India, the team created disclaimers for the most trending videos and top video searches and then used back-end automation to "further customize them for countless videos".

"To give the campaign scale, we needed to find the content most watched by the youth," added Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer at Wavemaker India. "Since this could mean a massive number of videos, we leveraged the power of AI and automation to create custom ad versions and deployed them against the video[s] which suited [them] the most." A custom API created with Google helped to get a pulse on the most trending videos on YouTube, he added.

Campaign India

