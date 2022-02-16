ad campaign

Cadbury jumps into cancel-culture debate
Feb 16, 2022
Campaign India Team

With Ogilvy and Wavemaker, the brand used AI to insert 'disclaimers' before popular YouTube videos, making fun of the concept of 'cancel culture' while promoting its Perk brand.

Built to survive a car crash, 'Graham' leaves Darwin in the dust
Jul 25, 2016
I-Hsien Sherwood

Clemenger BBDO makes a man who can survive an auto accident but can't turn his head.

Mandarin Oriental rolls out new phase of 'Fan' campaign
Sep 1, 2011
Benjamin Li

The latest installment of Mandarin Oriental's long-running 'He's a fan/She's a fan' campaign features the addition of Kevin Spacey, Christian Louboutin and Sophie Marceau to its ranks of high profile endorsers.

Fuji Film Beauty launches major cosmetics branding campaign
Jul 25, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Fuji Film Beauty has rolled out a new branding campaign for its cosmetic line “Astalift”, which aims to cut the clutter in the crowded beauty market segment in Hong Kong.

Lintas Beijing gets on the road to success with Audi's A6L
Jan 19, 2011
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Lintas Beijing, Audi China's creative agency for 11 years, has rolled out a new ad campaign for the Audi A6L model on 10 January. The nationwide TVC and print campaign will run for three months.

