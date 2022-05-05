Search
20 hours ago
Resilience and revitalisation: How to tap into the ...
Hainan Free Trade Port is set to become China’s new duty-free shopping hub as the country’s domestic tourism market continues to thrive, in stark contrast to the massive decline in sales of the big four international duty-free groups.
Advertising
21 hours ago
Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.
Digital
22 hours ago
Flourishing channels present new opportunities for ...
Recent advances in adtech have multiplied opportunities in this omnichannel landscape. Meanwhile, emerging channels can now be combined symbiotically to deliver integrated results, says Yahoo's chief business officer.
Advertising
22 hours ago
The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The ...
The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.