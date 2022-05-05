Related Articles

TikTok diplomacy: Why politicos are hailing the White House’s outreach to creators
Digital
Mar 20, 2022
Chris Daniels

TikTok diplomacy: Why politicos are hailing the ...

Indonesia learns the joy of TikTok in new brand campaign
Advertising
Jan 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Indonesia learns the joy of TikTok in new brand ...

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark
Marketing
Jan 28, 2022
Diana Bradley

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand ...

Kuaishou: TikTok’s Chinese nemesis
Marketing
Nov 16, 2021
Minnie Wang

Kuaishou: TikTok’s Chinese nemesis

Just Published

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
Advertising
21 hours ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for advertisers
Digital
22 hours ago
Iván Markman

Flourishing channels present new opportunities for ...

Recent advances in adtech have multiplied opportunities in this omnichannel landscape. Meanwhile, emerging channels can now be combined symbiotically to deliver integrated results, says Yahoo's chief business officer.

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge
Advertising
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Enero Group sells The Leading Edge and The ...

The network says the deal is part of an ongoing consolidation exercise, with more amalgamation in the offing.