Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Cactus throat: It's hard to beat a good visual metaphor

A regional campaign for iNova Pharmacueticals brand Difflam by The Teeth makes its case in a pointed fashion.

Ad Nut's got a soft spot for old-school, tried-and-true ad techniques, like the simple visual metaphor used here.

Throat feels like a cactus? Take Difflam. The end.

So clear. So quick. So hopefully memorable when people are stricken by a dry, prickly throat and are seeking relief.


The campaign is by agency The Teeth for iNova Pharmaceuticals' Difflam brand. It has launched in Singapore and Malaysia and will extend to Hong Kong later this year. It includes films, social media content and in-store communications.

Keen-eyed readers (or botanists) will note that there are actually two types of cacti depicted. One for dry and itchy sore throats, and another for "painful stabbing" sore throats. The visual is so strong that Ad Nut suddently feels in need of a lozenge.

The films were produced by Breed and the photography is by Colossal, in Singapore. The visual effects are by The Imago in Brazil.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

3 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Mindshare names APAC CEO

4 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

5 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

6 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

7 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

9 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

iNova picks Initiative Sydney as AOR
Media
Jan 18, 2013
Byravee Iyer

iNova picks Initiative Sydney as AOR

Tiger Beer sinks teeth into big-cat conservation
Advertising
May 31, 2017
Ad Nut

Tiger Beer sinks teeth into big-cat conservation

About to lose your temper? Stop and clean your teeth
Advertising
Dec 11, 2017
Ad Nut

About to lose your temper? Stop and clean your teeth

Disney working through Shanghai Resort teething period
Marketing
Jun 14, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Disney working through Shanghai Resort teething period

Just Published