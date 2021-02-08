Advertising Digital Marketing The Work
Emmet McGonagle
13 hours ago

Bond with gran through Xbox, says Microsoft to teens

Short films promote the console brand’s initiative to help elderly people.

Xbox has launched two short films on Twitter and YouTube to raise awareness of how it can help the younger generation connect with elderly relatives with its ReBoxing initiative.

The brand offers ReBoxing kits to people who want to give their unwanted old consoles to anyone who is new to gaming technology—the kits feature simple instructions and labelling. 

McCann London created the two short films, each of which outlines the experience of a grandchild and grandparent who use Xbox to connect with each other in games such as Forza and Sea of Thieves.

The "Beyond Generations" campaign was created by James Crosby and William Cottam, and directed by Chris Fowles through Craft. Media is handled by Carat.

According to Age UK, one million older people go longer than a month without speaking to anyone.

“This initiative is close to our hearts because it shows the power gaming has to make a genuine difference in people’s lives,” Sanjiv Mistry, executive creative director at McCann London, said.  

“And the more people who take up the call and start 'ReBoxing' their old consoles and giving them to their grandparents, the more those siloes of loneliness start to break down. 

“We’re honoured to partner with Xbox to help nudge families a little bit closer together.” 

Michael Flatt, global integrated marketing at Xbox, said: “Isolation and loneliness are topics brought into sharp focus in present times, particularly for the elderly. 

“It’s important that we shine a light on the problem and we’re proud to bring this initiative into realisation, with the hope of making a step towards renewing family connections and democratising gaming for everyone.”

Last week, Xbox partnered Pringles for a campaign to bring a digital zombie called Frank to life.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Agency Report Card 2020: McCann
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: McCann

