Apollo Tyres rides the roads unknown

Watch the film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson here

Apollo Tyres has launched a campaign titled ‘Go Beyond Sameness’, for its off-roading motorcycle tyres, Apollo Tramplr. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film aims to strike a chord with the adventure loving bikers, who want the best tyres for their motorcycles.

The film features a biker, in different settings, and on different roads. It has a voice over which explains how the Tramplr helps bikers go beyond the ordinary and discover something the world has never seen before. Because the real adventure begins when you go beyond sameness.  

Satish Sharma, president, APMEA, Apollo Tyres, said, “Apollo Tramplr is designed for both on and off-road applications. The product’s is designed to give confidence to the rider to go beyond the usual terrains. Tramplr’s designed is inspired by the legendary off-roading capability of ibex. The tread design of this tyre is derived from ibex hoofs for stronger grip, better control, and superior manoeuvrability. We have tested this product over some of the toughest of terrains before bringing it out for our customers.”

Joy Chauhan, senior VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “Love for adventure is only second to the love for newer adventures for today's youth. Brands which vibe with the thinking, culture, and aspirational values of the young and restless take up their mind space. Apollo Trampler is designed to fulfil the youth’s desire to challenge the sameness and go beyond to discover new experiences. This digital first campaign has all the right ingredients to support our adventure loving youth in their journey to greatness. Let the true adventure begin where sameness ends.”

Sundeep Sehgal, vice president and ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “The idea of sameness comes from consumer behaviour. We observed that sameness is the biggest enemy of discovery. It's like a loop. The commercial is a reflection of every rider/adventure seeker who is somewhere stuck in that loop. They want to go on an adventurous journey but have forgotten the idea of going beyond. The idea was to nudge and make them go beyond their comfort zone, go beyond sameness.”
 

