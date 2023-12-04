The Work Advertising
22 hours ago

Royal Enfield riders yield to the mountains

'The all new Himalayan' campaign was created by Droga5 London.

A journey through the Himalayas shows the unpredictability of the mountains and the ease of Royal Enfield's new motorbike to get riders through all types of terrain.

Actor Narinder Samra provides the voiceover and explains the many reasons why people may want to visit the Himalayas but adds that the "mountain has other plans" and that "it's only when we adapt that we find unexpected beauty".

Riders explore the mountains, stopping for oxygen because of the high altitude or to push their bikes out of the mud. They also stop to take in the scenery and notice the wildlife.

The work was created by Oscar Gierup, Cameron Turner, Lowe and Conor Hamill. It was directed by Martin Desmond-Roe and Travon Free through Dirty Robber.

Credits

Client: Royal Enfield
Chief brand officer: Mohit Dhar Jayal
Global brand lead: Adarsh Saxena
Brand manager: Aiyappa Ponnappa
Program manager: Naomi Mitchell

Creative agency:Droga5 London
Chief creative officer: Shelley Smoler
Group creative director: Matt Hubbard
Creative director: Ed Redgrave
Senior creative: Pete Giblin
Creative: Oscar GierupCameron TurnerLoweConor Hamill
Chief strategy officer: Damien Le Castrec
Planners: Aaron HarridgeLiv Francis Cornibert
Head of design: Stephanie McArdle
Design director: Matteo Alabiso
Designers: Anya LandoltJulia KuismaKateryna Kotikhina
Motion designers: Mike O'BrienRob Wicksteed
Group account director: Josh Morgan
Account director: Ben Allan
Head of production: Peter Montgomery
Senior producers: Tom FalckJames Plaxton
Head of studio:Tim Larke

Production company: Dirty Robber
Directors: Martin Desmond-RoeTravon Free
DOP: David Markun
Editor: Nick Frew
Executive producer: Mickey Meyer
Producer: Nicholas Veneroso

Business affairs:Karen Forchione
Talent: CS Santosh, Sunder,Singh, Jesslina Nayyar, Noor Jahan, Narinder Samra (Voice over)
Local production company: Angles Unlimited India
Producers: Kanika Raheja, Sumit Sharma
Assistant director: Ateet Chatta
Production managers: Anuj SinghGilbert Mascarenhas
Production coordinators:Chandni Tyagi, Chintan Pandey
Location manager: Odpal George
Location coordinator: Stamba
Location assistant: Noordeen

Sound recordist: Debangshu Roy
Production designer: Smriti Wadhwa
Art assistant: Mudassir
Drone operator (video): Chirag Dhariwal
Drone operator (stills): Ashwin Raiturkar
Gimbal operator: Manpreet Singh
Gimbal assistant: Devender Kumar
Rig operator: Shashi Kumar
Rig assistant: Karan
1st AC: Yatendra Kumar
Focus puller: Shubham Karn
DIT: Nayan Karmakar
Camera attendant: Gokil Ram
Camera attendant: Rahul Kumar
Gaffer: Manish Kumar
Stills team chaperon: Abel
Photography: Puro Management
Photographer: Achille Mauri
Photographer assistant: Claudia Decaro
Offline edit: The Quarry

Editors: Scot Crane, Julian Tranquille
Assistant editor: Richard Goodger
Offline producer: Tor Adams
Post-production: Electric Studios
Executive producer: Ben Honour
Creatives: Geoff ParsonsSam Tootal
Senior producer: Tom Bogda
AFX and AI Artists: Pavel Ivanov, Domhnall Malone
Edit: Kingsley Bailey
Grade: Electric Colour
Colourist: Connor Coolbear
Producer: Rosie Corbett
Sound post production: 750MPH
Senior sound engineer: Mike Bovill
Head of production: Olivia Ray
Senior producer: Carla Thomas
Music: Dirty Soup
Score producer: Lorne Balfe
Composer: Kiley Norton
Music supervisor: Raife Burchell

