Royal Enfield riders yield to the mountains

A journey through the Himalayas shows the unpredictability of the mountains and the ease of Royal Enfield's new motorbike to get riders through all types of terrain.

Actor Narinder Samra provides the voiceover and explains the many reasons why people may want to visit the Himalayas but adds that the "mountain has other plans" and that "it's only when we adapt that we find unexpected beauty".

Riders explore the mountains, stopping for oxygen because of the high altitude or to push their bikes out of the mud. They also stop to take in the scenery and notice the wildlife.

The work was created by Oscar Gierup, Cameron Turner, Lowe and Conor Hamill. It was directed by Martin Desmond-Roe and Travon Free through Dirty Robber.

