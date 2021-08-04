Advertising The Work
Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home

Royal Enfield has rolled out a digital film titled 'Home', which talks about a biker's emotions while returning home. Conceptualised by Coconut Films, the video showcases the journey of a sole rider throughout Ladakh.  

The film features a female solo traveller who reminisces the good old days and light-hearted moments that she experienced while travelling a long distance on her bike. The film tries to convey the message that going the distance is not about how far one gets, but what length they’re willing to return from.  

Shubhranshu Singh, global head, marketing, Royal Enfield, said, “As a brand, we welcome creative expression and are fortunate to be at the heart of an evolved community of gifted creators. ‘Home’ is an evocative piece of content by Coconut Films that tells a heartfelt story in a very authentic manner."  

Tushar Raut, co-founder, Coconut Films, said, “When in the middle of a chaos, what keeps one grounded are the roots. And these very roots remain underground. What really works in moments like that is pausing, perhaps taking a step back, and returning to our roots. Just to remind the purpose of one’s life. And why we started it in the first place. This film has our soul in it.”   

He added, “The campaign idea was born out of conversations with our team which has a lot of biking enthusiasts. They all beamed a common passion around the bike, its looks and its performance. One thing we knew was to let the story emote itself while showing the bike in all its glory and yet create a narrative that touches the audience's heart. As for the music, the choice of the folkloric vocals and background music is like an uplifting crescendo that gives a charismatic, authentic touch to the film”.  

The film has been released digitally across the brand’s social media platforms.   

CREDITS  

Concept and direction: Aiman Ali
Executive producers: Nupur Guha, Tushar Raut 
Producer: Suraj Shetty
Director of photography: Yash Khanna 

Source:
Campaign India

