Hero MotoCorp's Vida takes off on an electric joy ride

Hero MotoCorp has rolled out a campaign for its electric scooter brand Vida.

Conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy India, the campaign features a thematic brand film and three product films.

While the brand film revolves around an element that goes unnoticed by many- road signs, the brand films attempt to creatively showcase the product features.

One of the films highlights its ‘removable battery’ offering by showing two protagonists simply carrying their electric scooter’s battery to the office to plug it in to recharge.

The other film has a grandson who watches out for his granddad, when the latter borrows his scooter for a joyride, by setting the speed limit at 40 kph on the app.

Santosh Padhi (Paddy), chief creative officer, Wieden+Kennedy India, said, “It was important for us to set a unique tone and personality for brand VIDA, within the Hero family and also in the category. While other brands are still selling the EV category, we decided to up the game by tapping into the new age mindset and behaviour in our narratives. The brand film is an ode to the changemakers who made this world more meaningful, while we kept VIDA V1 at the core of our narratives. In both films, the casual, candid, slice-of-life storytelling was well captured by both the directors, it was much needed for us to be energetic, effortless and authentic as these are some of the pillars the brand is built upon".

The campaign films will be followed by print and various on-ground activations.

Credits

Client team: Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Richa Ojha, Manav Sethi, Nirali Amrit Gada, Deepesh Hemnani, Aprajita Shandilya, Preeti Raheja

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy India

Creative team: Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Kapil Batra, Sunayna Sabharwal, Rebecca Wright, Rodrigues Robert, Anirban Sengupta, Urvashi Das and Prakhar Khandelwal

Account management team: Ayesha Ghosh, Shreekant Srinivasan, Nick Gold, Sankalp Anand and Devika Khurana

Planning team: Anirban Roy and Pulkit Verma