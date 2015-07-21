Anjali Puri

Send feedback to Anjali Puri.
Is your digital marketing strategy fit for long-term engagement?
Digital
Jul 21, 2015
Anjali Puri

Is your digital marketing strategy fit for ...

The belief that consumers have short attention spans drives many digital-engagement strategies. Anjali Puri of TNS Qualitative reminds that digital technology is well suited to creating long-term interaction.

The magic mantra of contextual targeting needs an update
Digital
Nov 6, 2014
Anjali Puri

The magic mantra of contextual targeting needs an ...

Marketers already consider the medium, message and moment when executing contextual targeting. Anjali Puri of TNS argues that a fourth 'M' also merits consideration.

Making culture work for you: Evoking the hero in China and India
Marketing
Jul 11, 2014
Anjali Puri

Making culture work for you: Evoking the hero in ...

Effective use of a hero figure can be like adding superpowers to your marketing. The trick is doing it in a way that resonates. Here's a guide to why heroes are heroes in India and China.

The shifting meaning of money in Asia
Marketing
May 26, 2014
Anjali Puri

The shifting meaning of money in Asia

Money is changing from a signifier of security to a means of access. Here's what that means for marketers.

The importance of being earnest: Building trust in emerging markets
Marketing
Apr 11, 2014
Anjali Puri

The importance of being earnest: Building trust in ...

What 'trust' means in emerging markets, and how to build it.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia