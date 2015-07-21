The belief that consumers have short attention spans drives many digital-engagement strategies. Anjali Puri of TNS Qualitative reminds that digital technology is well suited to creating long-term interaction.
Marketers already consider the medium, message and moment when executing contextual targeting. Anjali Puri of TNS argues that a fourth 'M' also merits consideration.
Effective use of a hero figure can be like adding superpowers to your marketing. The trick is doing it in a way that resonates. Here's a guide to why heroes are heroes in India and China.
Money is changing from a signifier of security to a means of access. Here's what that means for marketers.
What 'trust' means in emerging markets, and how to build it.
