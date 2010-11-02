motorcycle

Search
Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders
Ogilvy's own associate creative director, biker and artist Ganesh Shinde who created the font also features in the film.
Nov 2, 2010
Royal Enfield Thunderbird inspires Indian men to leave home and find love
Royal Enfield has tasked Wieden+Kennedy Delhi to inspire men in India to leave home and take charge of their independence to attract the attention of the fairer sex.
