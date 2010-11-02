motorcycle

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Ogilvy's own associate creative director, biker and artist Ganesh Shinde who created the font also features in the film.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird inspires Indian men to leave home and find love
Nov 2, 2010
Jane Leung

Royal Enfield Thunderbird inspires Indian men to leave home and find love

Royal Enfield has tasked Wieden+Kennedy Delhi to inspire men in India to leave home and take charge of their independence to attract the attention of the fairer sex.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders