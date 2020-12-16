Advertising Digital The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Ogilvy's own associate creative director, biker and artist Ganesh Shinde who created the font also features in the film.

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Bajaj Auto has launched a ‘Pulsar Stunt’ font as a way to engage with its digital audience on social platforms. The animated stunt font draws inspiration from everyday thrills experienced by Pulsar riders. The Pulsar Stunt font is available as GIFs and stickers on Instagram, messenger apps like WhatsApp, and the Pulsar website. Ogilvy has conceptualised the idea with artist and creative director Ganesh Shinde creating the font.  

As a part of the digital stunt, each of the 26 letters and 10 digits has been put together and designed from real-life images, which have then been translated into illustrations. The font aims to help riders express themselves more authentically online.  

Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, “The love for their bike and an affinity for thrill – these are the most recognisable traits of a Pulsar rider. We created a dynamic font to allow them to express this passion on social media, staying true to their pursuit of thrill on their Pulsar.”   

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “The Pulsar Stunt font is a unique tribute to Pulsarmania around the world. Pulsar riders can use these GIFs and fonts to express themselves on social media like never before. Finally, the biking community has a font they can call their own.”   

CREDITS   

Creative agency: Ogilvy
Chief creative officers: Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar 
Group creative director: George Kovoor
Associate creative director: Ganesh Shinde
Creative supervisor: Joshua Menezes
Junior visualiser: Siddesh Surve
Head of strategic planning, Ogilvy (West): Ganapathy Balagopalan
Office leader, Ogilvy West: V R Rajesh
Executive vice president: Harsh Bhatt
Management supervisor: Robin Abraham
Account supervisor: Bhavika Bedi 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

5 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

6 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

7 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

8 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

9 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

10 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Related Articles

Alibaba creates a font of its own
Digital
May 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alibaba creates a font of its own

Four in 10 marketers will look for a new job next year: Font
Advertising
Dec 17, 2014
Emily Tan

Four in 10 marketers will look for a new job next ...

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same
Marketing
Sep 13, 2018
Tanja Crnogorac

The millennialisation of design: why everything ...

Ad industry salaries drop, gender and country disparities persist: Font Talent
Data
Jun 17, 2013
Emily Tan

Ad industry salaries drop, gender and country ...

Just Published

Disney to have separate heads for Asia and India businesses
Digital
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Disney to have separate heads for Asia and India ...

Following the departure of Uday Shankar as Asia president, the company has appointed Luke Kang as Asia head, with a new India head to be soon appointed.

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel
Advertising
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one ...

There will be £600 million in savings from new ways of working, says network's CEO Mark Read.

Vice's Virtue agency pursues more 'culturally rich' work by combining APAC and MEA regions
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Vice's Virtue agency pursues more 'culturally rich' ...

EXCLUSIVE: Virtue has reorganised its business into 'mega regions'—combining APAC with MEA and North America with LATAM—a move it believes will lead to more "culturally rich" work for brands.

Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids
Digital
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids

Distinctive sounds played a role in a number of the most effective APAC video ads on Twitter in November, including work from Sprite, Minute Maid, Foodpanda, Nestle and more.