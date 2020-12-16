Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Bajaj Auto has launched a ‘Pulsar Stunt’ font as a way to engage with its digital audience on social platforms. The animated stunt font draws inspiration from everyday thrills experienced by Pulsar riders. The Pulsar Stunt font is available as GIFs and stickers on Instagram, messenger apps like WhatsApp, and the Pulsar website. Ogilvy has conceptualised the idea with artist and creative director Ganesh Shinde creating the font.

As a part of the digital stunt, each of the 26 letters and 10 digits has been put together and designed from real-life images, which have then been translated into illustrations. The font aims to help riders express themselves more authentically online.

Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, “The love for their bike and an affinity for thrill – these are the most recognisable traits of a Pulsar rider. We created a dynamic font to allow them to express this passion on social media, staying true to their pursuit of thrill on their Pulsar.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “The Pulsar Stunt font is a unique tribute to Pulsarmania around the world. Pulsar riders can use these GIFs and fonts to express themselves on social media like never before. Finally, the biking community has a font they can call their own.”

CREDITS

Creative agency: Ogilvy

Chief creative officers: Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar

Group creative director: George Kovoor

