1 day ago

TVS Eurogrip are tyres for a ‘country full of turns’

Watch the campaign conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions here

Two and three-wheeler tyre company, TVS Eurogrip, has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign in India.

The film showcases the brand’s range of tyres for India, a ‘country full of turns’.  

The campaign stems from the consumer insight that all bike riders experience uncertainty and vulnerability during their ride at times. One of these times is when they take a turn, the time when having an efficient pair of tyres is key. The film positions TVS Eurogrip as the ‘bike tyre specialist’ that aims to help riders take any turn confidently.  

P Madhavan, EVP – sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra said, “Staying true to our brand mission of providing the new age millennial rider with specialist tyre technology for his two-wheeler, we have picked an insight that we believe every rider can relate to. The Indian rider is posed with many twists and turns during his daily as well as occasional rides. We are excited to showcase how our wide range of tyres give riders the confidence and assurance that they need while taking those unforeseen turns, or when riding through a winding road. We are bringing the campaign idea alive through an impactful integrated marketing campaign.”  

Rajiv Chatterjee, chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “During the investigative steps for this campaign what we realised from consumers was that the moment of truth for any rider is at a turn. It is on a turn when the rider gets that split second of a doubt and perhaps one of the very few moments when they actively think of the tyre. This is the moment we wanted TVS Eurogrip to own and thereby play a genuine role in the customer’s life. We especially feel happy in having been able to identify and convey a functional benefit that is geo-culturally relevant.”  

CREDITS 

Communication and brand consultancy: Tilt Brand Solutions
Production house: StudioT
Director: Avnish Bajpai

Source:
Campaign India

