1 day ago
Yahoo launches a brand campaign on the heels of Verizon Media sale
The company, which Verizon Media sold to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion on Monday, will become the new brand name for the former AOL mash-up.
Feb 14, 2013
ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand
SYDNEY – Promotional marketing agency Apollo has merged with experiential agencies Synergy in New Zealand and Impact in Australia to create ApolloNation, under Aegis Media.
