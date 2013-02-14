apollo

Yahoo launches a brand campaign on the heels of Verizon Media sale
1 day ago
Mariah Cooper

Yahoo launches a brand campaign on the heels of Verizon Media sale

The company, which Verizon Media sold to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion on Monday, will become the new brand name for the former AOL mash-up.

ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand
Feb 14, 2013
Sophie Chen

ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY – Promotional marketing agency Apollo has merged with experiential agencies Synergy in New Zealand and Impact in Australia to create ApolloNation, under Aegis Media.

