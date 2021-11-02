Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Amazon has rolled out a campaign titled, 'deliver the love' ahead of the festive season. Conceptualised by the in-house team at Amazon, the film aims at spreading the message of spending this Diwali with the silent Covid heroes who helped us get through difficult times.

The film showcases a mother and son who are on their way to deliver an Amazon package. The son is questioning his mother, in the car, en route to their delivery destination as to why they are self-delivering the package instead of sending it through Amazon.

The ending scene reveals that the mother wanted to show gratitude to an old man who helped her son get a hospital bed while he was affected by Covid. The son is shown in a heart-wrenching scene with his pandemic hero. The film ends with a tune with the lyrics: "There are special threads that bind us together, Special threads that connect our hearts."

Amazon has rolled the digital campaign on all its social media channels.

CREDITS:

Client: Amazon

Conceptualised by: In-house team

Production house: Breathless Films