All-kitten band croons about 'ameowzing' deals for Atome

Atome, a shopping app that allows people to 'buy now, pay later', is currently running its 'Get It Week' event, which incongruously lasts from June 11 through 30. To promote the event, taking place in Hong Kong Indonesia and Malaysia, the brand has formed a cat 'supergroup', cleverly called The Atome Kittens, to croon about the 'ameowzing' deals that are available from 60 participating brands.

The felines, Sassy, Zesty and Savvy, hosted a shopping livestream event and can currently be seen in out-of-home ads as well as on Instagram.



In addition, the brand had more than 1,000 KOLs take part in a regional Instagram and TikTok campaign with a dance challenge that garnered 3.8 billion views. There are also AR games, and educational content about the deferred payment scheme and responsible spending.

Atome comes from Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group and is available in nine APAC markets: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The app has 20 million registered consumers across Southeast Asia, according to the company. Brands on the platform include Sephora, Zalora, Agoda and Xiaomi.

The campaign will appear in Singapore starting June 25.

VaynerMedia gets credit for the concept, and Atome's in-house team led the production and execution. PR and communications agency SPRG is responsible for PR activities in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The music and live talk show was carried out by production studio Little Red Ants.

It's a simple and cute concept that is sure to grab lots of attention—as does anything featuring the few species that are most beloved by humans. Just between you and Ad Nut, Ad Nut was not blown away by the cats as a musical act, however. They are clearly relying on a lot of Autotune.