Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

All-kitten band croons about 'ameowzing' deals for Atome

Promoting its buy-now, pay-later service in Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong, Atome put together an all-feline supergroup which not only released a music video but also hosted livestreams.

Atome, a shopping app that allows people to 'buy now, pay later', is currently running its 'Get It Week' event, which incongruously lasts from June 11 through 30. To promote the event, taking place in Hong Kong Indonesia and Malaysia, the brand has formed a cat 'supergroup', cleverly called The Atome Kittens, to croon about the 'ameowzing' deals that are available from 60 participating brands.

The felines, Sassy, Zesty and Savvy, hosted a shopping livestream event and can currently be seen in out-of-home ads as well as on Instagram.  


In addition, the brand had more than 1,000 KOLs take part in a regional Instagram and TikTok campaign with a dance challenge that garnered 3.8 billion views. There are also AR games, and educational content about the deferred payment scheme and responsible spending.

Atome comes from Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group and is available in nine APAC markets: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The app has 20 million registered consumers across Southeast Asia, according to the company. Brands on the platform include Sephora, Zalora, Agoda and Xiaomi. 

The campaign will appear in Singapore starting June 25.

VaynerMedia gets credit for the concept, and Atome's in-house team led the production and execution. PR and communications agency SPRG is responsible for PR activities in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The music and live talk show was carried out by production studio Little Red Ants.

It's a simple and cute concept that is sure to grab lots of attention—as does anything featuring the few species that are most beloved by humans. Just between you and Ad Nut, Ad Nut was not blown away by the cats as a musical act, however. They are clearly relying on a lot of Autotune. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

5 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 See the full winner list

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

7 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

9 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

10 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Related Articles

VaynerMedia announces APAC leadership switch
Advertising
Jun 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

VaynerMedia announces APAC leadership switch

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
Digital
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global ...

VaynerMedia hires industry vet Wanda Pogue for global strategy
Advertising
Nov 4, 2019
Lindsay Stein

VaynerMedia hires industry vet Wanda Pogue for ...

Gary Vaynerchuk: 'Stop blaming platforms for your own bad behaviour'
Advertising
May 28, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Gary Vaynerchuk: 'Stop blaming platforms for your ...

Just Published

Grey Malaysia wins Grand Prix in WARC effectiveness awards
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grey Malaysia wins Grand Prix in WARC effectiveness ...

'The unforgettable bag' wins the top prize in the customer experience category, while New Zealand wins the most awards and KFC Australia is the most awarded brand.

How shame around women’s health led me to create a DEI policy for all
Analysis
4 hours ago
Anneka Vestey

How shame around women’s health led me to create a ...

According to Bloody Good Period, nine in 10 of those who menstruate experience period anxiety at work.

Chinese brands record stellar year in Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021
Marketing
4 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese brands record stellar year in Kantar BrandZ ...

Four of the five brands that doubled their values in the new Global Top 100 hail from the mainland, and China now has 18 homegrown brands in the ranking.

Foodpanda's marketing head on the many rewards of in-housing
Digital
4 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Foodpanda's marketing head on the many rewards of ...

Idan Haim, APAC VP of growth and marketing, talks to us about the content, cost, and talent efficiencies of in-housing and how it’s led to resounding success for the brand.