sprg
Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program
The goal of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program is to advance comms skills around social justice.
All-kitten band croons about 'ameowzing' deals for Atome
Promoting its buy-now, pay-later service in Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong, Atome put together an all-feline supergroup which not only released a music video but also hosted livestreams.
SPRG acquires AsiaNet Communications
Independent PR firm brings specialist public affairs agency into its organisation.
NatGeo brings 'Dog Whisperer' Cesar Millan to Hong Kong
National Geographic Channel organized a meet and greet with the star of its "Dog Whisperer" programme, Cesar Millan, in Hong Kong Saturday. Millan shared training tips and posed for selfies with a crowd of dog lovers. SPRG was the PR agency for the event. Millan also did some filming for an upcoming TV programme and performed to a full house at the Asia World Expo Sunday night.
Hong Kong patisserie Paul Lafayet enlists SPRG as first PR partner
HONG KONG - Local French-style patisserie Paul Lafayet has chosen SPRG as its first PR agency partner at a time when the family run business is facing increasing competition from better-known European rivals that have been opening up Hong Kong stores in recent years.
No more warm draft beer in summer: Kirin debuts Frozen Beer in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Japanese beer brand Kirin has debuted its Ichiban Frozen Beer in Hong Kong. The beer has a frozen foam topping that keeps the drink ice-cold for up to 30 minutes.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins