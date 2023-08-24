Airbnb’s latest global campaign touts its strengths over regular hotels

Airbnb is flexing its muscles to take on traditional hotels as the travel market rebounds.

On Thursday, the brand launched a new global campaign featuring short animated films that highlight situations in which Airbnb stays are a better option than hotels, for instance to get space from the kids, or stay together with friends rather than in separate rooms.

The short animated spots aim to highlight Airbnb’s strengths over hotels, such as better amenities, a more peaceful stay and access to a variety of experiences.

Animated by Buck, the campaign will run in the U.S. and Canada on digital, OTT, online video and social media beginning on August 24, expanding to Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Korea, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland in September.

The campaign follows another global campaign the brand launched earlier this summer that aimed to garner enthusiasm for its room share options. Airbnb also made headlines this summer in a recent partnership with Mattel, after it created a Barbie Malibu Dream House available for booking.