Aug 14, 2020
Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last Blockbuster store on Earth
The 1990s-themed stay will be available only to people who live near the store in the US state of Oregon. The price: US$4 per night, same as a VHS rental.
Jul 20, 2020
Airbnb celebrates Olympic spirit in virtual festival
Five-day event is in partnership with IOC and IPC.
May 11, 2020
Airbnb launches talent directory to help laid-off staff find new jobs
Every brand should be doing this.
May 7, 2020
Airbnb co-founder's note explaining 1,900 layoffs is perfect example of how to lead in crisis
"I am truly sorry. Please know this is not your fault."
Mar 30, 2020
Airbnb to pause all marketing amid COVID-19
The company cites mounting losses and will likely halt new hires and employee bonuses.
Jan 22, 2020
Airbnb China inverts CNY travel tradition in 'Fu'
The brand's wordless animated tale is sweet and perfect, right down to the tagline at the end.
