Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last Blockbuster store on Earth
Aug 14, 2020
Fayola Douglas

The 1990s-themed stay will be available only to people who live near the store in the US state of Oregon. The price: US$4 per night, same as a VHS rental.

Airbnb celebrates Olympic spirit in virtual festival
Jul 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Five-day event is in partnership with IOC and IPC.

Airbnb launches talent directory to help laid-off staff find new jobs
May 11, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Every brand should be doing this.

Airbnb co-founder's note explaining 1,900 layoffs is perfect example of how to lead in crisis
May 7, 2020
Oliver McAteer

"I am truly sorry. Please know this is not your fault."

Airbnb to pause all marketing amid COVID-19
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

The company cites mounting losses and will likely halt new hires and employee bonuses.

Airbnb China inverts CNY travel tradition in 'Fu'
Jan 22, 2020
Ad Nut

The brand's wordless animated tale is sweet and perfect, right down to the tagline at the end.

