transparency
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
Media agency contracts may not be worth the paper they are written on
Not made to 'set and forget', your media contracts should be reviewed regularly, the founder and CEO of Trinity P3 advises.
We should be outraged by programmatic's 'missing 15%' because tech can solve it
We have the ability to create globally unique IDs for each impression generated by a publisher. What's stopping us from doing it?
Trash media and trash tech
The Ad Contrarian describes the stink created by the combination of trash websites and adtech that's incapable of distinguishing between those sites and the good kind.
3 major daily pain points all marketers are facing, according to ANA CEO
Bob Liodice addresses COVID-19's impact on brand in-housing, ad budgets and transparency, as well as its own membership.
ANA launches new measurement division to 'level playing field'
'This highly ambitious and historic action by the ANA puts the marketer's agenda at the center of industry measurement.'
