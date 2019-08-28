tokyo2020
Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.
'Tokyo resonates with the whole world': An assessment of Japan’s Olympic prospects
One of the brains behind Tokyo’s successful 2013 bid to host the Olympic Games thinks the event will be an operational triumph that also represents an unprecedented challenge for sponsors.
Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.
A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?
12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at how the Games are affecting Japan’s advertising market — and ask which brands stand to make the most from the sports extravaganza.
Urban sports give brands an exciting alternative from the norm at Tokyo 2020
Sponsors testing the waters in this relatively low-cost, high-engagement area need to take extra care to strike the right tone.
New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan
Yoichiro Basso wants to use the energy of upcoming sporting events to draw in a broader audience, even in the absence of screening rights.
