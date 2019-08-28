tokyo2020

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Aug 28, 2019
Barry Lustig

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands

Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.

'Tokyo resonates with the whole world': An assessment of Japan’s Olympic prospects
Jul 29, 2019
David Blecken

'Tokyo resonates with the whole world': An assessment of Japan’s Olympic prospects

One of the brains behind Tokyo’s successful 2013 bid to host the Olympic Games thinks the event will be an operational triumph that also represents an unprecedented challenge for sponsors.

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Jul 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time

Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.

A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?
Jul 23, 2019
Matthew Keegan

A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?

12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at how the Games are affecting Japan’s advertising market — and ask which brands stand to make the most from the sports extravaganza.

Urban sports give brands an exciting alternative from the norm at Tokyo 2020
Jun 25, 2019
Kirsty Bouwers

Urban sports give brands an exciting alternative from the norm at Tokyo 2020

Sponsors testing the waters in this relatively low-cost, high-engagement area need to take extra care to strike the right tone.

New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan
Jun 20, 2019
David Blecken

New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan

Yoichiro Basso wants to use the energy of upcoming sporting events to draw in a broader audience, even in the absence of screening rights.

