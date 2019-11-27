tiffany

LVMH buying Tiffany for US$16.2 billion: brand implications
Nov 27, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

LVMH buying Tiffany for US$16.2 billion: brand implications

"There is great potential for Tiffany in China" says LVMH chairman.

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore

Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.

How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
Jul 15, 2019
Yiling Pan

How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence

A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Apr 23, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too

Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.

Tiffany's modern take on engagement around engagements
Sep 13, 2017
Erica Kerner

Tiffany's modern take on engagement around engagements

The jewellery brand's APAC VP of marketing and communications explains how celebrations are the key to its Asian success.

Tiffany's APAC marketing head: Passionate about the blue box
Apr 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tiffany's APAC marketing head: Passionate about the blue box

THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Tiffany’s Erica Kerner talks about the connection between the iconic brand and feelings of celebration.

