LVMH buying Tiffany for US$16.2 billion: brand implications
"There is great potential for Tiffany in China" says LVMH chairman.
Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.
How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.
You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.
Tiffany's modern take on engagement around engagements
The jewellery brand's APAC VP of marketing and communications explains how celebrations are the key to its Asian success.
Tiffany's APAC marketing head: Passionate about the blue box
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Tiffany’s Erica Kerner talks about the connection between the iconic brand and feelings of celebration.
