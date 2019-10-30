rugby

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Oct 30, 2019
Brett Gillett

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan

Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time

THE WORK: 'Player of the match trophy' by MasterCard.

'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'

THE WORK: All Blacks Alexa Skill for Amazon and New Zealand Rugby by Versa.

Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics

Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.

Marriott celebrates Hong Kong Rugby Sevens with more silly Chabal antics
Apr 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Marriott celebrates Hong Kong Rugby Sevens with more silly Chabal antics

Last year’s ad was such a hit, why change a winning formula?

Iris introduces Rapid Rugby—with an impact
Apr 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Iris introduces Rapid Rugby—with an impact

The agency kicks off a regional campaign for the sport's showcase series.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia