The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.
Mastercard will engrave this Rugby World Cup trophy in real time
THE WORK: 'Player of the match trophy' by MasterCard.
'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'
THE WORK: All Blacks Alexa Skill for Amazon and New Zealand Rugby by Versa.
Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.
Marriott celebrates Hong Kong Rugby Sevens with more silly Chabal antics
Last year’s ad was such a hit, why change a winning formula?
Iris introduces Rapid Rugby—with an impact
The agency kicks off a regional campaign for the sport's showcase series.
