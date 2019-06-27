pwc

5 for 5: A quick look at PwC's latest spending forecast
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Five charts and five facts about the next five years, according to PwC's latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook.

Retailers should refocus on experiential retail amid uncertainties: PwC
Jun 27, 2019
Jingjing Ma

The company's recommendations come amid its predictions of falling retail sales in Hong Kong and the mainland.

Video leading the charge in Q1 Australia digital ad spend
May 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

First quarter saw steady growth despite customary post-festive season dip, according to IAB Australia and PwC.

‘Consultancies tend to complicate rather than simplify things’: BBH global CEO
Jan 22, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Neil Munn certainly respects the newest players on adland’s block, but does he fear them? Steady on.

China's ecommerce giants want exclusivity, brands have to deal with it
Jun 25, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Brands have to weigh the benefits and synergies of the major ecommerce platforms, said Tom Birtwhistle, PwC Hong Kong digital consulting director.

PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019
Jun 15, 2018
David Blecken

A breakdown of the company's latest forecasts as to what will shape Japan’s media landscape up to 2022.

