pwc
5 for 5: A quick look at PwC's latest spending forecast
Five charts and five facts about the next five years, according to PwC's latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook.
Retailers should refocus on experiential retail amid uncertainties: PwC
The company's recommendations come amid its predictions of falling retail sales in Hong Kong and the mainland.
Video leading the charge in Q1 Australia digital ad spend
First quarter saw steady growth despite customary post-festive season dip, according to IAB Australia and PwC.
‘Consultancies tend to complicate rather than simplify things’: BBH global CEO
Neil Munn certainly respects the newest players on adland’s block, but does he fear them? Steady on.
China's ecommerce giants want exclusivity, brands have to deal with it
Brands have to weigh the benefits and synergies of the major ecommerce platforms, said Tom Birtwhistle, PwC Hong Kong digital consulting director.
PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019
A breakdown of the company's latest forecasts as to what will shape Japan’s media landscape up to 2022.
