politics
Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.
Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.
How should brands deal with employee activism outside the workplace?
At a time of polarising politics, we ask PR pros how organisations should balance employee behavior and brand values.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
Ogilvy's work with US border control creates internal ethical crisis
BuzzFeed has obtained recording of conversation between CEO and concerned staff.
Asia's elections: "Whatever you do, resist the urge to take sides"
Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.
