PR News
Surekha Ragavan
21 hours ago

Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following stabbing in HK

The Hong Kong beverage company is under intense scrutiny among Chinese consumers amid an incident that questioned mainland China-Hong Kong diplomacy.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Vitasoy has become caught up in tensions between mainland China and Hong Kong over a politically charged crime conducted by a Hong Kong employee.

A Vitasoy employee, surnamed Leung, stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay on Thursday (July 1) evening as the city marked the 24th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. Leung then stabbed himself to death. The police officer, meanwhile, was critically injured but is now in stable condition.

According to investigations, Leung left behind several suicide notes declaring his hatred of the police, his opposition to the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, and his intention to kill an officer on July 1.

Following the incident, an undated internal memo was circulated among Vitasoy employees expressing condolences to Leung’s family. A translated version of the memo, which leaked onto Chinese social media, mentions that “human resources has contacted [Leung’s] family and will follow up and provide assistance when needed.”

The internal memo proved controversial, as Chinese social media users accused the brand of condoning violence and defending anti-China sentiments.

Vitasoy then released a public statement on July 2 expressing support for police investigations into the matter. “The group fully supports the Hong Kong authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the case in accordance with the National Security Law. Both the Vitasoy Group and the Vitasoy Co. Ltd. operating in mainland China are committed to supporting the stability, prosperity and development of mainland China and Hong Kong,” a translated excerpt of the statement reads.

But as the company faced growing scrutiny over the initial internal memo, on July 3, it released a second public statement declaring that the internal memo was not officially approved by the company, deeming it “inappropriate”. “It was written by an employee privately and forwarded internally. They are not authorised and did not comply with the internal approval of the Vitasoy Group,” this statement reads.

The company also reiterated that it has “long supported the prosperity, stability and development of Hong Kong” and that it condemns violence that undermines the territory’s social stability.

In the meantime, mainland actor Gong Jun, who previously endorsed a Vitasoy product, announced on Friday (July 2) that he was ending his commercial partnership with the brand. "We resolutely resist all forms of extreme acts including violence and terrorism. We firmly safeguard social stability and the interests of the motherland,” he posted on Weibo.

Another actor and brand ambassador, Ren Jialun, also announced that he was severing ties with the brand. "Ren firmly opposes any remarks and actions that violate laws, undermine national unity and stability or harm national interests," Ren's studio wrote on Weibo on Friday.

Vitasoy International Holding’s stock price has plunged by 7% in the past five days.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

7 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

9 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

10 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Related Articles

What a Trump win would mean for luxury in China
Marketing
Oct 27, 2020
Gemma Williams

What a Trump win would mean for luxury in China

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'
Advertising
Apr 22, 2021
Ad Nut

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'

'In a crisis, PR is the most critical need'
PR
Apr 1, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

'In a crisis, PR is the most critical need'

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China
Marketing
May 15, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China

Just Published

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate comms pros favour in-house
Marketing
8 hours ago
John Harrington

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate ...

Seven in 10 corporate comms professionals say in-house is likely to be their next destination if they move job, with just 11 per cent preferring an agency role, new research suggests.

Why China is the only luxury superpower
Marketing
8 hours ago
Daniel Langer

Why China is the only luxury superpower

Over the last five years, most luxury growth was generated by Mainland China or Chinese tourists, and the market is only becoming more crucial.

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high travel volumes
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high ...

People are ready to fly and airlines are recovering pandemic losses. To return to normal, challenges in aviation need to be communicated.

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon
Marketing
8 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

The former number one in Women's Doubles was spotted wearing both the brands on court during the tournament.