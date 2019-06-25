karmarama

Accenture Interactive returns to growth after six-month decline
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive returns to growth after six-month decline

Business suffered a “low single-digit decline” across the previous half-year between March and August during the worst of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

6 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

7 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

The biggest brand fails of 2020

8 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020