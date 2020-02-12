emirates

IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media account
Feb 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Havas has run the airline's business for six years.

Emirates hires rugby official to call out etiquette violations
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'Emirates etiquette guide to Rugby World Cup 2019'.

Emirates reviews global media account
Aug 1, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Havas is expected to repitch.

'Fly Better' says Emirates—and do stop gawping at the air hostesses
Nov 7, 2018
Ad Nut

The Dubai-based airline celebrates 33 years in the skies with a new campaign showing off what it calls "a bold new brand promise".

Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’
Jan 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Comic campaign is based on a universal traveller truth and the airline’s success in the TripAdvisor travel awards.

