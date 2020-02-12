Search
Feb 12, 2020
IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media account
Havas has run the airline's business for six years.
Sep 27, 2019
Emirates hires rugby official to call out etiquette violations
THE WORK: 'Emirates etiquette guide to Rugby World Cup 2019'.
Aug 1, 2019
Emirates reviews global media account
Havas is expected to repitch.
Nov 8, 2018
Finding your fit with video marketing
From format to style to distribution channels, video marketing leaves a lot of variables to consider.
Nov 7, 2018
'Fly Better' says Emirates—and do stop gawping at the air hostesses
The Dubai-based airline celebrates 33 years in the skies with a new campaign showing off what it calls "a bold new brand promise".
Jan 26, 2018
Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’
Comic campaign is based on a universal traveller truth and the airline’s success in the TripAdvisor travel awards.
