cathay

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

New 'Cathay' brand is introduced initially in Hong Kong only through a new campaign and film from Publicis Groupe.

Cathay CMO knew this ad would
Jun 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"

Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.

Cathay Pacific scores with new Rugby Sevens spots
Feb 19, 2019
Ad Nut

Cathay Pacific scores with new Rugby Sevens spots

Local Hong Kong culture hits the locker room in a fun campaign by Leo Burnett Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Oct 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach

Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.

Publicis, VCCP named winners in Cathay Pacific's first pitch in 25 years
Aug 31, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Publicis, VCCP named winners in Cathay Pacific's first pitch in 25 years

The airline has chosen the winner of its creative, media and social assignments, an account reportedly worth US$100 million.

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Apr 23, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too

Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

2 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

6 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

7 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

10 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix