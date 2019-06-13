cathay
'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand
New 'Cathay' brand is introduced initially in Hong Kong only through a new campaign and film from Publicis Groupe.
Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"
Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.
Cathay Pacific scores with new Rugby Sevens spots
Local Hong Kong culture hits the locker room in a fun campaign by Leo Burnett Hong Kong.
Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.
Publicis, VCCP named winners in Cathay Pacific's first pitch in 25 years
The airline has chosen the winner of its creative, media and social assignments, an account reportedly worth US$100 million.
You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins